Acorda Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acorda Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.79 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 694,393 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 400,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

