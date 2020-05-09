AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, analysts expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.55 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.