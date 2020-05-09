Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $105.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.77.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.