Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading 5.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.51, 709,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 382,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Specifically, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $114,114.00. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 739,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,053 over the last ninety days. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

AXDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $569.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.