Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (CVE:ACST) rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.92, approximately 130,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 210,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. The company has a market cap of $82.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.