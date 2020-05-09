Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ABT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
TSE:ABT opened at C$11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.91. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 million and a P/E ratio of 44.56.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
