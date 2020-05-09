Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$11.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

TSE:ABT opened at C$11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.91. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 million and a P/E ratio of 44.56.

In other news, Director Salvatore Anthony Visca sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.38, for a total value of C$324,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,560. Also, Director Gregory Rush Monahan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at C$238,960.64. Insiders sold a total of 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $509,578 over the last 90 days.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

