Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Aben Resources Ltd (CVE:ABN)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 229,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 136,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.71.

About Aben Resources (CVE:ABN)

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

