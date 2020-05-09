Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €27.00 ($31.40) target price from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARL. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.50 ($23.84).

ARL stock opened at €15.05 ($17.50) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $900.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.09).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

