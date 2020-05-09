$58.95 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report $58.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.10 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $54.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.60 million to $241.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $227.75 million, with estimates ranging from $225.39 million to $230.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $448.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,157. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

