$408.86 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $408.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.80 million and the highest is $414.86 million. Atlassian reported sales of $334.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

TEAM opened at $176.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -202.51, a PEG ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

