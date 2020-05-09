3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.46. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. 3D Systems shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 51,115 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,542 shares of company stock valued at $125,560 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in 3D Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,336 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

