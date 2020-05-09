$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the highest is $3.28 billion. Amcor reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.53 billion to $12.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.97 on Friday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 228.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 30.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

