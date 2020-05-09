1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading Down 11.5%

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB)’s share price fell 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 7.25% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

