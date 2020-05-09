$198.05 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report sales of $198.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.20 million. Welbilt posted sales of $426.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Welbilt had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $5.35 on Friday. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

In other news, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 815.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 64.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 58.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

