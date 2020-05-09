$149.59 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce $149.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.90 million and the highest is $150.27 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $200.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $825.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $964.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $70,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $198,578. Insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $8.30 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

