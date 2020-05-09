$139.00 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to post $139.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $150.50 million. U.S. Silica posted sales of $394.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $743.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.40 million to $764.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $928.05 million, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,566,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 857,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 490.2% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404,581 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.57. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

