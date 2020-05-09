11,580 Shares in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after acquiring an additional 723,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after acquiring an additional 517,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Concho Resources by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 243,715 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXO shares. Citigroup upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CXO opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

