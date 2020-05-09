$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.34.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458,448 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

