$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.77. KB Home posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

KBH stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 98,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after acquiring an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 651,355 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 477.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $44,059,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

