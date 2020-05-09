$0.36 EPS Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 161,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,638,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 307,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

