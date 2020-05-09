$0.19 EPS Expected for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.26. KEMET posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. KEMET’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.88. KEMET has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEM. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 12.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

