zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 47.76% from the stock’s current price.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.25 ($120.06).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €134.00 ($155.81) on Friday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company has a market capitalization of $971.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

