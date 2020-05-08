Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $85.13 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

