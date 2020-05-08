Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 128,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 47,367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 133.7% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

