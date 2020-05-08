Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Materion by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Materion by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.21. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $277.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

