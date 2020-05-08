Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $84.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $163.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.46 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOUT. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

