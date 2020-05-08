Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after acquiring an additional 276,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

