Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $993,000 Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,859 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after buying an additional 980,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avnet by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,024,000 after acquiring an additional 106,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

