Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $944,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,577,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLI shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

