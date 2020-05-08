Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $825,000 Position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Matthew J. Missad bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Insiders purchased 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

IBCP has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

