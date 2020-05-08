Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 399,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 267,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 74,025 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

NYSE FBC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

