Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

