Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 75,367 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after purchasing an additional 467,496 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Simmons First National by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Simmons First National by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 219,364 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,067.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

