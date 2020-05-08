Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,320 American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,320 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of American Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in American Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Software by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $15.91 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $507.72 million, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.