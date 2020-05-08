Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,281 Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.