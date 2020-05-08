Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,576 First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Interstate Bancsystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

FIBK stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.18). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. Equities analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

