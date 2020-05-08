Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,972 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 60,674 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 37,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of SMP opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

