Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,625 First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $352.40 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.37.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.