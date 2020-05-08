Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 983,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. United States Cellular Corp has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USM. Citigroup lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

