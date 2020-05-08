Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $4,006,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arcosa by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Arcosa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Arcosa by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arcosa Inc has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

