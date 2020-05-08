Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond purchased 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

