Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Essent Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.