Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after purchasing an additional 205,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,115,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,844,000 after purchasing an additional 33,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.91). UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.