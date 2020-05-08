Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NYSE:GNL opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

