Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $45.66 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

