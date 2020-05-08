Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCEI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $107,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $120,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $170,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of BCEI opened at $17.12 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $343.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.