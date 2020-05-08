Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $924,000 Investment in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 40.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 38.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXM stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Oxford Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $648.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

