Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,646,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,905,000 after buying an additional 73,824 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,615,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 533,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $172,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTLF opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

HTLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

