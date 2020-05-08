Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBC opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

