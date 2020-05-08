Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 57,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $8,575,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

XRX stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

